Left Menu

C'garh: Naxal linked with BJP MLA's killing held in Telangana

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:55 IST
C'garh: Naxal linked with BJP MLA's killing held in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Naxal involved in the 2019killing of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was among two ultras arrestedby Chhattisgarh police from neighbouring Telangana, a seniorofficial said on Tuesday.

After receiving information about the movement ofGuddi Madvi (28), ''deputy chief commander'' of the Katekalyanarea committee of the Naxals, and his accomplice ''commander''Pele Madvi (26), a District Reserve Guard team went toPeniguda village in Telangana and arrested them on Monday,said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

''Guddi Madvi was involved in the landmine explosion inApril, 2019 near Shyamgiri that killed Dantewada MLA BhimaMandavi and four of his security personnel. They are alsoinvolved in offences like planting IEDs, damaging propertyetc,'' he said.

While Madvi had a reward of Rs 8.50 lakh on his head,the bounty on Pele was Rs 5 lakh, the SP informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms, Centre tells SC

The Centre Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it was contemplating some action on the issue of regulating OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubraman...

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan given additional charge of Puducherry: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan given additional charge of Puducherry Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson....

Inside Tapovan tunnel: Rescue workers keep at it as hopes recede

Bright lights illuminate the surreal scene deep inside the tunnel slush and mud, tread marks of vehicles that have been going in and out for the past week, and a single excavator still at work.Three more bodies of the estimated 30 people in...

Aston Martin to reveal 2021 F1 season car on March 3

Aston Martin is set to unveil its 2021 Formula 1 contender car this March 3, the team has revealed. This marks the return of the iconic British name to the F1 grid for the first time in over 60 years.The launch was previously touted for Feb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021