C'garh: Naxal linked with BJP MLA's killing held in Telangana

A Naxal involved in the 2019killing of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was among two ultras arrestedby Chhattisgarh police from neighbouring Telangana, a seniorofficial said on Tuesday.

After receiving information about the movement ofGuddi Madvi (28), ''deputy chief commander'' of the Katekalyanarea committee of the Naxals, and his accomplice ''commander''Pele Madvi (26), a District Reserve Guard team went toPeniguda village in Telangana and arrested them on Monday,said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

''Guddi Madvi was involved in the landmine explosion inApril, 2019 near Shyamgiri that killed Dantewada MLA BhimaMandavi and four of his security personnel. They are alsoinvolved in offences like planting IEDs, damaging propertyetc,'' he said.

While Madvi had a reward of Rs 8.50 lakh on his head,the bounty on Pele was Rs 5 lakh, the SP informed.

