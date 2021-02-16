Maha: Man killed by leopard near mine in Chandrapur

A 40-year-old man was killedby a leopard in Durgapur open-cast mine area under Chandrapurforest range, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night and the deceasedhas been identified as Naresh Sonavane, he said.

Camera traps have been set up to identify the leopard,he said, adding that it was the second such incident within amonth in Durgapur, which falls in the buffer zone of Tadobareserve.

