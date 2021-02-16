TRP case: HC reserves verdict on ex-BARC CEO's bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Tuesdayreserved its verdict on the bail plea filed by former BARC CEOPartho Dasgupta, an accused in the TRP scam.

During the day's hearing, Mumbai police opposed thebail plea with special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray tellinga single bench presided over by Justice PD Naik that Dasguptawas not answering even the simplest of questions while in jaildespite being given a questionnaire.

He also said Dasgupta was an influential person andcould tamper with evidence if let out on bail.

''He is the kingpin and the one who holds considerablepower,'' Hiray said, and told HC it was apparent fromDasgupta's WhatsApp chats that he had played a direct role inthe manipulation of TRPs for TV news channels.

On Monday, Dasgupta's counsel, senior advocate AbadPonda, had urged HC to grant him bail saying the police hadalready filed its charge sheet in the case and Dasgupta'scustodial interrogation was not required anymore.

Ponda had also told HC that Dasgupta's WhatsApp chats,including those with Republic TV editor-in-chief and his co-accused Arnab Goswami, were merely ''loose talks''.

Ponda ended his argument on Tuesday by citing aWhatsApp chat between Dasgupta and Goswami to show that theallegations against his client were false.

In the chat between Dasgupta and Goswami, the formertells the latter that he will be his ''friend'' but would not''not compromise'' on his values.

''You (Goswami) have too many enemies....I (Dasgupta)will be your friend....but not compromise my values,'' the chatcited by Ponda in HC read.

Dasgupta approached HC after his bail plea wasrejected by a city court in January this year.

