PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:39 IST
Pak briefs heads diplomatic missions about situation in Kashmir

Pakistan on Tuesday briefed the heads of diplomatic missions in Islamabad about the latest situation in Kashmir.

Foreign Office said in a statement that Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood's briefing to the envoys was part of Pakistan’s regular diplomatic outreach to keep the international community fully apprised of the developments relating to Kashmir and the region.

Mahmood called upon the international community to take cognizance of the situation in Kashmir and facilitate efforts for peaceful resolution of the issue in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

India has told Pakistan that it has no locus standi to comment on internal affairs of India, asserting that the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and will remain an integral part of the country.

Earlier this month, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said that India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

New Delhi has been maintaining its stand that ''talks and terror'' cannot go together as it continues to ask Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.

The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India's war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

The relations further deteriorated after India in August 2019 announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

