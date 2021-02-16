Left Menu

Jaipur: Activists hold protest against arrest of Disha Ravi, Nodeep Kaur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:54 IST
Jaipur: Activists hold protest against arrest of Disha Ravi, Nodeep Kaur

Rights activists held a protest here on Tuesday against the arrest of environment activist Disha Ravi and labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur.

The protesters, who gathered at Ambedkar Circle here, condemned the arrests and termed them ''shameful''.

Ravi (21) was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday by the Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation against the Centre's new agriculture laws.

Kaur (23), along with others, was arrested on January 12 for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat district, according to police.

A member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan and a resident of Giadarh village in Punjab's Muktsar district, she is facing three cases that include charges of attempt to murder and extortion.

Kavita Srivastava of the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and Nisha Sidhu of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) said the police action against Ravi and Kaur was a shameful development.

Labour activist Harkesh Buglia said now people from every section of society will have to come out like farmers have to raise their voice.

Ravi was on Sunday sent to five-day police custody.

The Delhi Police had on Monday said that Ravi along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk created the toolkit that was shared with others to tarnish India's image and collaborated with pro-Khalistani elements.

On the other hand, Kaur was on Monday granted bail in a case registered on January 12 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and for extortion, her counsel had said.

However, she has to remain in Karnal jail as her bail plea in another case registered on January 12 was rejected earlier by a sessions court.

