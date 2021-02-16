Left Menu

People must wear masks to avoid another lockdown: Mumbai Mayor

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that it is in the hands of people to avert another COVID-induced lockdown by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:24 IST
People must wear masks to avoid another lockdown: Mumbai Mayor
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar interacting with media on February 16.. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that it is in the hands of people to avert another COVID-induced lockdown by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. "Rising number of cases is a matter of concern. 60 out of 100 people travelling by trains don't wear masks. People must take precautions else we would head towards another lockdown," she told reporters.

"Our Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are also worried about the situation. Whether lockdown will be implemented again is in the hands of people," she added. When asked if she will take the COVID-19 vaccine in the second phase, she said, "Yes, I am going to take the vaccine because this will protect me from the infection."

Meanwhile, 3,663 new COVID-19 cases and 2,700 recoveries were reported in the state today. A total of 19,81,408 patients are cured and discharged. Total active patients in the state are 37,125. The patient recovery rate in the state is 95.66 per cent, as per Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US urges Yemen's rebels to halt attack on central province

The US on Tuesday urged Yemens rebels to halt their attack on the central province of Marib, warning against exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the Arab worlds poorest country.State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement...

Trump, Giuliani accused in lawsuit of conspiring to incite Capitol riot

A Democratic congressman accused former President Donald Trump, his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and two right-wing groups of conspiring to incite the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in a lawsuit on Tuesday. The civil lawsuit accuses the...

Soccer-Lazio referred to federal court over COVID-19 testing violations

Lazio, their president Claudio Lotito and club doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia have been referred to the national federal court following an investigation into violations of COVID-19 protocols, the Italian Football Federation FIGC said ...

Minor girl raped in UP

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in the city area here on Tuesday, police said.Superintendent of Police Yashvir Singh said the man allegedly raped the girl after taking her to a secluded place while she was play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021