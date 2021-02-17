U.S. 'disturbed' by additional charges against Myanmar's Suu Kyi

U.S. 'disturbed' by additional charges against Myanmar's Suu KyiReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 00:22 IST
The United States was "disturbed" by reports that additional criminal charges have been filed against Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains detained after the military staged a coup on Feb. 1, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.
Suu Kyi's lawyer said police had filed a second charge of violating a Natural Disaster Management Law, after she was earlier charged with illegally importing walkie-talkies.
"As the president has said the military's seizure of power is a direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and the rule of law," Price said at a press briefing.
