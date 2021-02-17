New Zealand to withdraw last few troops from Afghanistan by May

New Zealand said on Wednesday that it will withdraw its last remaining troops from Afghanistan by May, concluding the country's longest running deployment of military personnel, which has lasted two decades.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand had deployed more than 3,500 defence and other agency personnel to the country since the U.S.-led invasion in 2001, with 10 New Zealanders killed in the line of duty. It currently has six personnel remaining – three deployed to the Afghanistan National Army Officer Academy and three deployed to the NATO Resolute Support Mission Headquarters.

"After 20 years of a NZDF presence in Afghanistan, it is now time to conclude our deployment," Ardern said in a statement. Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said New Zealand will continue to support the Afghan government as they work through the intra-Afghan peace process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)