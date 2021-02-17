Left Menu

J-K police accords sanction to 46 cases for seizure of assets used for terrorism

The Jammu and Kashmir police have given sanction in 46 cases for seizure of moveable and immovable assets of individuals or associations used for terrorism.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-02-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 08:48 IST
J-K police accords sanction to 46 cases for seizure of assets used for terrorism
J&K Police. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir police have given sanction in 46 cases for seizure of moveable and immovable assets of individuals or associations used for terrorism. Jammu and Kashmir police along with the other security forces and investigation agencies are fighting the challenges of terrorism at various fronts. While the number of terrorists belonging to different terror outfits is neutralised in the sustained anti-terror operations, the handlers are using motor vehicles and the proceeds of terrorists for furthering their evil designs, an official press release said.

Following the due procedures of the law, in the last couple of years, the Jammu and Kashmir police have accorded sanction for seizure/attachments of four-wheelers, motorcycles, cash, land houses and shops through different orders to ensure that the terror activities are under check. Under this Act 61 vehicles were seized. These include the Creta car belonging to Sofi Fahmeeda Associate of Assiya Andrabi. Rs 3,70,000 in cash and a cheque worth Rs 50,000 have also been seized. Immovable property seized includes the house of Mehmooda Begum, mother-in-law of Assiya Andrabi of banned Dukhtran Milat, six shops belonging to Nazir Ahmad Wani of Pulwama in case FIR number 39/2020 under section 18, 19, 39 ULA (P) Act. and 01 Kanal, 06 marlas of land.

J-K police have accorded sanction for the seizure of eleven vehicles which include six four-wheelers and five two-wheelers in 2021. The permission for seizure has been granted under section 25 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. Section 25 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 provides for the more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, and for dealing with terrorist activities, and for matters connected therewith. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1 more arrested in Karnataka PSC exam leak case

One more person has been arrested from Belagavi for his alleged role in Karnataka Public Service Commission KPSC first-division assistant question paper leak case, said Karnataka Police on Wednesday. The police said that the arrested person...

Samsung's HBM-PIM to address memory/power challenges for HPC, AI computing

Samsung has developed High Bandwidth Memory HBM, the industrys first processing-in-memory PIM solution with artificial intelligence AI processing power, the South Korean technology giant announced on Wednesday.The HBM-PIM solution will acce...

Myanmar crisis: ‘Terrified’ UN rights expert sounds alarm ahead of expected protests

Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said in a statement that he is terrified that violence could break out, as additional soldiers have been deployed in towns and cities, including the commercial hub Yangon, where demonstrations are planned, f...

Sailing-Luna Rossa opposed to delaying Challenger Series final

Americas Cup hopefuls Luna Rossa have called on organisers to proceed with the remainder of the Challenger Series final and said racing should continue behind closed doors if Auckland remains under strict COVID-19 restrictions. Luna Rossa h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021