Youth in border areas of J&K get opportunity to join as SPOs

Jammu and Kashmir Police have organised a five-day recruitment drive in Kathua's Sports stadium to select 89 Special Police Officers (SPOs) from border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-02-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:43 IST
Visual from a stadium in JK's Kathua during police recruitment drive. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police have organised a five-day recruitment drive in Kathua's Sports stadium to select 89 Special Police Officers (SPOs) from border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, the second day of the recruitment drive, Shailendra Mishra Senior Superintendent of Police told ANI, "2,836 candidates including 500 women have applied for 89 vacancies. The five-day recruitment drive started on Monday."

The recruitment drive will have physical fitness and academic merit as the criteria for choosing SPOs. Candidates who pass the physical tests will be selected on the basis of their academic record. "Almost 25 per cent of the candidates who participated in the drive are women. We are seeing their participation increase over the years which is a good sign," the SSP said.

He added that it is the policy of the Ministry of Home Affairs to accommodate more people from the border areas as they bear the brunt of cross-border terrorism and ceasefire violations. "The border youths are very brave and very much familiar with circumstances here. They are well prepared to face any tense situation. The border youth who are already facing such situations will help to raise a strong grid against the militancy and cross border terrorism," said SSP Kathua.

The participants were full of enthusiasm to take part in the drive and many said that when needed they would not think twice about laying down their life for the country. Nikka Ram, a participant said "It is a good opportunity for the unemployed youth of the borders. I will serve the nation with full dedication." (ANI)

