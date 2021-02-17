Left Menu

India reports 11,610 new COVID-19 cases, 100 deaths

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:16 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 11,610 new COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday. With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,37,320 including 1,36,549 active cases and 1,06,44,858 discharges.

The death toll has mounted to 1,55,913 with the loss of 100 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours. As per Health Ministry, 88,57,341 vaccine doses were administered through 1,90,665 sessions till Tuesday evening.

The total number of samples tested up to Tuesday was 20,79,77,229, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The IMCR also said that 6,44,931 samples were tested on February 16. Meanwhile, India has reported four cases of South Africa variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 and one case of Brazil variant strain, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

