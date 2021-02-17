Protester held for attacking SHO at Singhu border

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Samaypur Badli police station received minor injuries after a protestor attacked him at the Singhu border on Tuesday. "At around 8 pm, an agitator was trying to snatch the policeman's car at the Singhu border and threatened the police personnel with a sharp object and drove towards Mukarba Chowk," said the Delhi Police.

"The police chased him and when the SHO tried to nab him, he attacked with a sharp object. The policeman received minor injuries," added police. The accused was arrested near Mukarba Chowk.

According to the police, the protestor attacked the Badli SHO in an inebriated state. (ANI)

