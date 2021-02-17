Two injured in LPG cylinder blast

Two injured in LPG cylinder blastPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:52 IST
Two persons were seriously injured on Wednesday morning in a cooking gas cylinder blast in the city's Kasba area, police said.
The two are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, a police officer said.
''The gas cylinders were illegally stored inside a shanty. We are looking how these two injured are involved with storing them,'' he said Local people threw the two cylinders into the waters of a nearby canal, the police said.
