I-T raids underway in medical colleges in Karnataka

Searches are being carried out invarious medical colleges in Karnataka by IT sleuths, sourcesin the Income Tax department said on Wednesday.

The raids were conducted in certain colleges inBengaluru, Mangaluru and Davangere.

The IT sleuths accompanied by Enforcement Directorateofficials swooped down on institutions, offices and residences belonging to owners of the medical colleges this morning.

In the state capital, raids were carried out at twocolleges.

However, officials did not divulge any information on theraids.

