Easing of COVID lockdown does not depend on a single indicator - Raab

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Steps to ease COVID-19 lockdown measures in England will not depend on any single indicator, such as case numbers, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will publish the path out of lockdown on February 22.

"The number of cases is important, and so is the R level - it is good to see the R level is below 1, there's pressure on the NHS, there's the rollout of the vaccine," he told LBC radio "There's no single cast iron formula or one particular indicator above all other considerations that can decide this."

