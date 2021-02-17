Left Menu

Britain, France, Germany, Italy, U.S. condemn Iraq attack in joint statement

Britain issued a joint statement with France, Germany, Italy and the United States to condemn the Feb. 15 attacks on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain issued a joint statement with France, Germany, Italy and the United States to condemn the Feb. 15 attacks on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq. "We the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America condemn in the strongest terms the February 15 rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. We offer our condolences to the victims, their families, and the Iraqi people," the statement on Wednesday said.

"Together, our governments will support the government of Iraq's investigation into the attack with a view to holding accountable those responsible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

