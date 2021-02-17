Criminal suspect gunned down by police in TN

A 30-year-old man againstwhom criminal cases including attempt to murder are pending,was killed near Panrutti on Wednesday after police opened firein ''self-defence'' when he attacked a sub-inspector using asharp edged weapon, police said.

The deceased, Krishna, was ''killed in police action'' whena team went in search of him at Kumudiyankuppam near Panruttiin the district, as part of its investigation into the brutalkilling of a history-sheeter on Tuesday.

''He brutally attacked the SI with a sharp edged weaponand in the scuffle the officer fell down and taking advantage,Krishna inflicted cut injuries on the SI's leg and pounced athis throat,'' a senior police official told PTI.

''After shielding his face and receiving cut on theforearm, the SI had no option but to fire three rounds at theaccused in self-defence,'' the official added.

The accused was taken to the nearby Primary Health Centre(PHC) at Kumadiyankuppam where he was pronounced dead. Theinjured policeman has been admitted to the Government Hospitalfor treatment.

The police action followed the decapitating of a history-sheeter K Veera alias Veerangan of Poonthottam, against whomten cases are pending.

Veera is a fruit seller in Cuddalore and his severed headwas found dumped in front one Satish's house on Tuesday night,police said.

Shortly thereafter, the police teams rushed toKumudiyankuppam where Veera was beheaded and secured fivepersons in connection with the crime.

During interrogation the members confessed to committingthe crime and were said to have told the police that theircollaborator Krishna (30) was hiding in Malataru in Pudupetpolice limits.

Immediately a police team rushed to the hideout to nabhim. But when he was accosted by the SI, Krishna allegedlyattacked him in a frantic bid to escape, police said.

The official further said police suspect that Krishnacould have sought vengeance for the killing of his cousinSatish allegedly by Veera in 2014.

A 10-member gang waylaid and hacked Veera to death whilehe was returning home on Tuesday night.

Villuppuram range DIG Ezhilarasan and CuddaloreSuperintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav visited the spot wherethe police action happened.

