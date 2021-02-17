Uzbekistan certifies Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for domestic use - RDIF

Uzbekistan certifies Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for domestic use - RDIFReuters | Tashkent | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:10 IST
Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday that Uzbekistan has certified Moscow's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for domestic use, becoming the 27th country to do so to date aside from Russia itself.
The Central Asian nation said earlier on Wednesday that it planned to purchase 1 million doses of the Russian-developed vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
