Uzbekistan certifies Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for domestic use - RDIF

Reuters | Tashkent | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:10 IST
Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday that Uzbekistan has certified Moscow's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for domestic use, becoming the 27th country to do so to date aside from Russia itself.

The Central Asian nation said earlier on Wednesday that it planned to purchase 1 million doses of the Russian-developed vaccine.

