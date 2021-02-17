Navalny allies say European Court of Human Rights orders Navalny's release

Navalny allies say European Court of Human Rights orders Navalny's releaseReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:10 IST
Allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday judges at the European Court of Human Rights had ruled to order Russia to release him.
