Kerala CM inaugurates airstrip for NCC Air wing cadets' flying training

A new airstrip, firstof its kind which was constructed exclusively for NCC Air WingCadets for their flying training, was inaugurated in Idukkidistrict, a Defence release said on Wednesday.

The airstrip, inaugurated by Chief Minister PinarayiVijayan at Peerumedu on Tuesday, is built in such a way thatevery year 1000 Air Wing Cadets can be trained for flyingpractice on small aircraft, it said.

The chief minister has also laid the foundationstone for the new building of NCC complex here, it said.

State ministers K T Jaleel, G Sudhakaran andKadakampally Surendran were present.

Major General Mandeep Singh Gill, Addl DirectorGeneral, NCC (K&L), Brigadier Pankaj Mehra, Group Commander,Trivandrum Group, were also present, the release added.

