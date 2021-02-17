"Inform HC if there are any criteria to regularise temporary workers in PSU units"

The Kerala High Court on Wednesdaydirected the state government to inform it if there was anycriteria to regularise temporary employees in Public SectorUnits.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice S Manikumardirected the government to respond to its query in 10 days.

The court gave the direction while considering a batch ofpetitions challenging the state government's move toregularise temporary employees in various governmentdepartments.

The court will consider the matter after 10 days.

In their pleas, the petitioners alleged that thegovernment orders of regularisation were ''illegal andarbitrary.''

