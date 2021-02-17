Special court extends judicial custody of former TMC MP till March 1 in money laundering case

Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and businessman K.D. Singh till March 1, arrested in connection with an alleged money-laundering case. Special Judge Gitanjali Goel on Wednesday extended his judicial custody till March 1, when he was produced by Tihar Jail Authority after ending of his earlier judicial custody.

He was arrested by the investigation agency Enforcement Directorate on January 13 in the case and sent to the ED remand for several days and later he has been sent to judicial custody. Earlier, while seeking his remand, ED counsels submitted that, KD Singh was evasive in replies, had a non-cooperative attitude. During arrest, all procedures were followed and he was provided with all requirements, they said.

KD Singh's lawyer during arguments had submitted that his client has never been associated with the two companies which ED named in the matter. Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhary appeared for him and raised questions over KD Singh's arrest in the present matter. The ED had arrested KD Singh in connection with a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was a Rajya Sabha member of the Trinamool Congress from 2014.

In June 2019, the ED had attached assets worth over Rs 239 crore belonging to a firm allegedly linked to Singh. It has been alleged that the Ponzi case in which Singh's firm is being probed is pegged around Rs 1,900 crore. In September 2019, the ED had carried out searches on the premises of KD Singh in a money laundering probe related to Alchemist Infra Realty LLC in money laundering case. (ANI)

