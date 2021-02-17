Left Menu

HCs' powers to issue writ to govt valuable safeguard against arbitrary exercise of authority:SC

While exercising its high court jurisdiction under Article 226 power to issue writs , the Court is entitled to inquire into whether the action of the State or its instrumentalities is arbitrary or unfair and in consequence, in violation of Article 14.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:03 IST
HCs' powers to issue writ to govt valuable safeguard against arbitrary exercise of authority:SC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday shot down an argument that high courts should not exercise extraordinary writ powers in dealing commercial disputes governed by agreements, saying this power is a "valuable constitutional safeguard against an arbitrary exercise of state power or a misuse of authority".

The Article 226 empowers high courts to issue "directions, orders or writs" to any person, the government and its instrumentalities to enforce the directions and this power is usually invoked to safeguard fundamental rights of citizens. "While exercising its (high court) jurisdiction under Article 226 (power to issue writs) , the Court is entitled to inquire into whether the action of the State or its instrumentalities is arbitrary or unfair and in consequence, in violation of Article 14. The jurisdiction under Article 226 is a valuable constitutional safeguard against an arbitrary exercise of state power or a misuse of authority," said the bench comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah. The observations were made in a judgement by which the top court directed Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) to refund Rs 165 crores with interest to Unitech Ltd which could not be handed over about 350 acres of land to develop an integrated township project in Ranga Reddy District.

In determining as to whether the writ jurisdiction should be exercised in a contractual dispute, the court must, undoubtedly eschew, disputed questions of fact which would depend upon an evidentiary determination requiring a trial, the judgement said. "But equally, it is well-settled that the jurisdiction under Article 226 cannot be ousted only on the basis that the dispute pertains to the contractual arena. This is for the simple reason that the State and its instrumentalities are not exempt from the duty to act fairly merely because in their business dealings they have entered into the realm of contract," said Justice Chandrachud writing the judgement for the bench. The presence of an arbitration clause does oust the jurisdiction under Article 226 in all cases though, it still needs to be decided from case to case as to whether recourse to a public law remedy can justifiably be invoked, it said. "The jurisdiction under Article 226 was rightly invoked by the Single Judge and the Division Bench of Telangana High Court in this case, when the foundational representation of the contract has failed. "TSIIC, a state instrumentality, has not just reneged on its contractual obligation, but hoarded the refund of the principal and interest on the consideration that was paid by Unitech over a decade ago. It does not dispute the entitlement of Unitech to the refund of its principal," the apex court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Financial powers delegated below vice-chief level for capital procurement in armed forces

For the first time, the government on Wednesday delegated financial powers for capital procurement projects worth up to Rs 200 crore to armed forces officials below the level of vice chiefs to help them meet emerging security challenges, of...

Foreign envoys begin 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess situation

Envoys from several countries including member states of the European Union and the OIC began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the ground situation in view of the efforts made to restore normalcy by strengthening ...

BJP leaders take aim at Rahul Gandhi

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after he claimed there was no separate ministry for fisheries like agriculture as they said such a ministry already exists and accused him of practising politics of lies.D...

European human rights court demands Russia release Navalny

Europes top human rights court has ordered Russia to release jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a ruling that will be unlikely to soften the Kremlins determination to isolate its most prominent foe.The ruling by the European Court of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021