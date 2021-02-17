Left Menu

Centre approves Srinagar as transit camp for Army personnel

The Union Defence Ministry issued sanction to include Srinagar as a transit camp for commencement and termination of leave of Army personnel in and out of Kashmir Valley, said a statement by the Indian Army.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:08 IST
Centre approves Srinagar as transit camp for Army personnel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Defence Ministry issued sanction to include Srinagar as a transit camp for commencement and termination of leave of Army personnel in and out of Kashmir Valley, said a statement by the Indian Army. "As per existing orders, the commencement and termination of leave of Army personnel posted in Kashmir valley used to be from and at Jammu, Delhi and Chandigarh transit camps only. However, with the growth of the aviation sector, there is an increased reliance on civil airlines by all ranks while proceeding on leave, temporary duty, course, or posting to and from Srinagar," the official statement said.

The sanction has been issued on January 14. The statement added, "The new arrangement ensures the minimum absence of troops from operationally committed units due to transit delays while enhancing their availability with units." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Financial powers delegated below vice-chief level for capital procurement in armed forces

For the first time, the government on Wednesday delegated financial powers for capital procurement projects worth up to Rs 200 crore to armed forces officials below the level of vice chiefs to help them meet emerging security challenges, of...

Foreign envoys begin 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess situation

Envoys from several countries including member states of the European Union and the OIC began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the ground situation in view of the efforts made to restore normalcy by strengthening ...

BJP leaders take aim at Rahul Gandhi

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after he claimed there was no separate ministry for fisheries like agriculture as they said such a ministry already exists and accused him of practising politics of lies.D...

European human rights court demands Russia release Navalny

Europes top human rights court has ordered Russia to release jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a ruling that will be unlikely to soften the Kremlins determination to isolate its most prominent foe.The ruling by the European Court of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021