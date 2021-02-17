Centre approves Srinagar as transit camp for Army personnel
The Union Defence Ministry issued sanction to include Srinagar as a transit camp for commencement and termination of leave of Army personnel in and out of Kashmir Valley, said a statement by the Indian Army. "As per existing orders, the commencement and termination of leave of Army personnel posted in Kashmir valley used to be from and at Jammu, Delhi and Chandigarh transit camps only. However, with the growth of the aviation sector, there is an increased reliance on civil airlines by all ranks while proceeding on leave, temporary duty, course, or posting to and from Srinagar," the official statement said.
The sanction has been issued on January 14. The statement added, "The new arrangement ensures the minimum absence of troops from operationally committed units due to transit delays while enhancing their availability with units." (ANI)
