Left Menu

Arunachal MLA requests Centre to sanction integrated fish farm

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:22 IST
Arunachal MLA requests Centre to sanction integrated fish farm
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@girirajsinghbjp)

Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering has requested Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Giriraj Singh to sanction an integrated fish farm with eco-tourism facilities at Miriam village under his constituency in East Siang district.

The Congress MLA from Pasighat West constituency said,he had called on the Union minister at New Delhi on Tuesday.

''I want to apprise you about the tremendous potentialof villages in Arunachal Pradesh. I firmly believe that NorthEast India can grow on the pillars of 3Cs (Culture, Commerceand Connectivity),'' the MLA said at the meeting.

He also discussed the importance of rearing Mithun andYak on individual basis, rather than in clusters which is thenorm.

''Singh assured me that these schemes will be funded ona pilot basis in Arunachal Pradesh,'' Ering said.

The MLA also requested the minister that fish farmingmust be promoted at Mirem village for eco-tourism byconstructing fish pond with tourist amenities on the lines ofWards lake at Shillong in Meghalaya.

''It will not only provide recreational services butalso help in the socio-economic restructuring of our place,''he said.

The perennial spring water at Mirem village can beconverted into a lake with fisheries project and also withbasic amenities like caf, boating and sit outs, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli study shows safety of CD24-Exosomes in COVID-19 patients

By Priyanka Sharma A preliminary result of an Israeli study to evaluate the safety of EXO-CD24 exosomes in 30 enrolled patients with COVID-19 disease has claimed to show no serious adverse effects, and substantial improvement in respiratory...

Former Brexit negotiator Frost given job in UK PM Johnson's cabinet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given David Frost, the man who led Brexit negotiations on Johnsons behalf, a job in his top team of ministers to advise on the relationship with the European Union, the prime ministers office said on...

Johnson & Johnson has only a few million COVID-19 vaccine doses in stock as likely launch nears

Johnson Johnson has only a few million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in its inventory even as likely U.S. regulatory authorization is only a few weeks away, White House officials said on Wednesday. JJ remains committed to prov...

Congress leader and Gandhi loyalist Capt Satish Sharma dies

Congress leader and former union minister Captain Satish Sharma died in Goa on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 73.Sharma was suffering from cancer and was ailing for some time.He died at 8.16 PM at Goa. His last rites would be done ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021