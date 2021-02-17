Arunachal MLA requests Centre to sanction integrated fish farm

Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering has requested Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Giriraj Singh to sanction an integrated fish farm with eco-tourism facilities at Miriam village under his constituency in East Siang district.

The Congress MLA from Pasighat West constituency said,he had called on the Union minister at New Delhi on Tuesday.

''I want to apprise you about the tremendous potentialof villages in Arunachal Pradesh. I firmly believe that NorthEast India can grow on the pillars of 3Cs (Culture, Commerceand Connectivity),'' the MLA said at the meeting.

He also discussed the importance of rearing Mithun andYak on individual basis, rather than in clusters which is thenorm.

''Singh assured me that these schemes will be funded ona pilot basis in Arunachal Pradesh,'' Ering said.

The MLA also requested the minister that fish farmingmust be promoted at Mirem village for eco-tourism byconstructing fish pond with tourist amenities on the lines ofWards lake at Shillong in Meghalaya.

''It will not only provide recreational services butalso help in the socio-economic restructuring of our place,''he said.

The perennial spring water at Mirem village can beconverted into a lake with fisheries project and also withbasic amenities like caf, boating and sit outs, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)