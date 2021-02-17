Over 50 police officials transferred in TN

Over 50 police officials transferred in TNPTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:30 IST
In a major shake-up of the statepolice force months ahead of the Assembly elections in TamilNadu, the government on Wednesday transferred a total of 54officials, including Superintendents of Police.
According to a Home (SC) Department note, TirunelveliCity Commissioner Deepak M Damor, SPs of Thoothukudi, Karur,The Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Ariyalur and the 'Q' branch (dealswith extremist organisations and activities) were among thosewho were transferred and posted to various postings.
Many additional commissioners, IGPs and deputycommissioners were also transferred.
