NIA files charge sheet against 11 JMB terrorists in Bengaluru special court

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agencyon Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a NIA special court hereagainst 11 alleged terrorists of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen,Bangladesh, 'for committing dacoities to raise funds for theiractivities in India.'' The main accused Jahidul Islam, is one of the primeaccused in serial blasts in 2005 in Bangladesh.

He is also the main conspirator in Burdwan bomb blastcase and Bodh Gaya Blast case, NIA said in a statement.

Those named in the chargesheet are Jahidul Islam (40) ofJamalpur District in Bangladesh, Najir Sheikh (25), Asif Ikbal(23), Adil Sheikh (27), Abdul Karim (21) and Mosaraf Hossain(22) all residents of Murshidabad in West Bengal., The others are Kador Kazi (33), Habibur Rahaman Sk (28)and Mustafizur Rahman (39), residents of Birbhum District inWest Bengal, Md Dilwar Hossain (28) of Malda District in WestBengal and Arif Hussain (24) of Barpeta District in Assam,NIA said in a statement.

All of them have been charged under various sections ofthe Indian Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy, dacoityand housebreaking and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

''The investigation established the broad network forgedby JMB terrorists in India for committing terrorist andsubversive activities by procuring arms and explosives,recruiting youth and conducting training camps,''NIA said.

The agency added that the gang had committed dacoities atfour places in Bengaluru from February to April 2018 to raisefunds for their activities in India.

After they were nabbed, the main accused Jahidul Islamdisclosed all the hideouts where he and his accomplices hadtaken shelter and the houses which were robbed, it said.

