NIA files chargesheet against 11 terrorists of Bangladesh's JMB in dacoity cases in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:15 IST
Representative Image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against 11 terrorists of Bangladesh's outlawed JMB terror group for their alleged involvement in dacoity cases, an official said.

Najir Sheikh (25), Asif Ikbal (23), Adil Sheikh (27), Abdul Karim (21) and Mosaraf Hossain (22) of West Bengal's Murshidabad, Kador Kazi (33), Mustafizur Rahman (39) and Habibur Rahaman SK (28) of the state's Birbhum district, Mohammad Dilwar Hossain (28) of West Bengal's Malda district, Arif Hussain (24) of Assam's Barpeta, and Jahidul Islam (40) of Bangladesh's Jamalpur were named in the chargesheet.

They have been charged with the relevant sections of the IPC and the UA(P) Act.

Four cases were re-registered on April 1 last year for the dacoities committed by the members of JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) who, in the month of February 2018, hatched a conspiracy with an intention to raise funds for the cause of the JMB on the pretext of ''Maal-e-Ganimat (war booty)'', the NIA spokesperson said.

In furtherance of the conspiracy, JMB members committed dacoities at four places in Bengaluru in February-April 2020.

All accused were taken in police custody and were thoroughly interrogated.

Main accused Jahidul Islam, a Bangladeshi national, disclosed and pointed out all the hideouts where he along with his associates/JMB members had taken shelter and identified shops from where they had procured instruments for use in the same in dacoities and also the houses where the dacoities were committed from February to April 2019, the NIA official said.

Jahidul Islam, who is the main conspirator and leader of JMB -- a proscribed terrorist organisation -- was involved in promoting the activities of the terror group in India, the official said.

He is one of the prime accused in serial blasts in Bangladesh carried out by the JMB in 2005, the NIA official said, adding that he is also the main conspirator in the Burdwan bomb blast case and the Bodh Gaya blast case.

The investigation established the broad network forged by JMB terrorists in India for committing terror and subversive activities by procuring arms and explosives, recruiting youth and conducting training camps, the official said.

Further investigation is underway.

