Odisha: 4 members of tribal cultural troupe die as tractor- trailer falls into gorge

At least four membersof a tribal cultural troupe, including a woman and a child,were killed and 15 others injured after the tractor-trailerthey were travelling in fell into a gorge in Odisha'sMayurbhanj district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at Dhipasahi village inJharpokharia police station area when the troupe was returningfrom Damansahi village after performing a dance there, apolice officer said.

Four people, including two men, a woman and a childartiste died on the spot while the remaining persons wererescued and admitted to the hospital, inspector-in-charge ofJharpokharia police station, Sudarshan Gango, said.

