Left Menu

Allahabad HC refuses Mukhtar Ansari's plea for stay on arrest in land-grabbing case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 00:05 IST
Allahabad HC refuses Mukhtar Ansari's plea for stay on arrest in land-grabbing case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by jailed gangster and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari for a stay on his arrest in connection with an FIR lodged against him and his two sons for alleged grabbing of a property in the posh Dalibagh area of the city.

Justices Ramesh Sinha and Rajeev Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court reserved the detailed order rejecting Ansari's petition.

The court, however, extended the stay on arrest of his two sons - Abbas and Umar – till March 4, as their lawyer had sought time to file a rejoinder affidavit against the counter affidavit filed by the state government.

Ansari's two sons were granted a interim stay on arrest on October 21, 2020, in the same matter.

Challenging the FIR lodged with Hazartganj police, Ansari had pleaded that it did not disclose the commission of cognisance offence and that it had been lodged due to mala fide reasons.

An FIR was lodged with Hazratganj police on August 27, 2020, stating that Mukhtar Ansari and his sons committed cheating and forgery in regard to a land in Dalibag area and got a map sanctioned by the LDA in a fraudulent manner for the purpose of undertaking construction on it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As temperatures soar, Kerala government reschedules working hours for labourers

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to reschedule the working hours for labourers in the state effective immediately till April 30, considering the rising daytime temperatures.Labour Commissioner S Chitra issued the order to avoid in...

Silver monolith torched in Congo after mysterious appearance

The latest in a series of mystery monoliths to capture the imagination of science-fiction fans around the world met a fiery end in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday when it was torched at a roundabout in the capital.The 12-foot ...

Wealthy, efficient Dutch play catch-up in vaccine roll-out

Despite its wealth and reputation for efficiency, the Netherlands trails in the European Union vaccination rankings, its roll-out hampered by poor planning and a conservative strategy that kept more than 40 of its vaccines in storage rather...

UP: Adityanath calls on Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel here on Wednesday, a day before the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.The chief minister met the governor at the Raj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021