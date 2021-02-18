U.S. calls for fair and transparent legal process for 'Hotel Rwanda hero'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 01:56 IST
The United States on Wednesday urged the Rwandan government to provide humane treatment and a fair and transparent legal process in the case of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier depicted as a hero in a Hollywood film about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, who was charged with terrorism-related offences in a Kigali court.
His family say Rusesabagina, a critic of President Paul Kagame, is in poor health and his trial is a sham. Rwanda's government says he has fomented violence and directed deadly attacks on its territory from exile.
