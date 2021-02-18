Biden tells Israel's Netanyahu he intends to strengthen defense cooperation with Israel

Biden tells Israel's Netanyahu he intends to strengthen defense cooperation with IsraelReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 03:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 03:52 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he intends to strengthen defense cooperation with Israel and affirmed his personal history of steadfast commitment to Israel's security, the White House said.
Biden also "emphasized U.S. support for the recent normalization of relations between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world," the White House said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
