Biden tells Israel's Netanyahu he intends to strengthen defense cooperation with Israel

U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he intends to strengthen defense cooperation with Israel and affirmed his personal history of steadfast commitment to Israel's security, the White House said.

Biden also "emphasized U.S. support for the recent normalization of relations between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world," the White House said in a statement.

