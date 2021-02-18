Left Menu

Brazil government ministers have virtual meeting with U.S. climate envoy Kerry

18-02-2021
Brazil government ministers have virtual meeting with U.S. climate envoy Kerry

Brazil's Foreign Relations minister Ernesto Araujo and Environment minister Ricardo Salles had a virtual meeting on Wednesday with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, the Brazilian ministries said in a joint statement.

Kerry, Araujo and Salles agreed to deepen cooperation between the countries on climate change and fight against deforestation, according to the statement, which provided no more details.

