Left Menu

SP legislators stage protest outside UP assembly in support of farmers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-02-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 11:04 IST
SP legislators stage protest outside UP assembly in support of farmers

Samajwadi Party legislators on Thursday staged a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh assembly here in support of the farmers' agitation before the beginning of the state's budget session.

Raising slogans against the government and in favour of farmers, the SP lawmakers sat before the statue of former prime minister and kisan leader Chaudhary Charan Singh in the Assembly and demanded that the Centre's three new agri laws be repealed.

They also carried banners and placards criticising the state government for the alleged rise in crime against women, hike in LPG, petrol and diesel prices and pending cane dues among others.

Earlier, some legislators arrived on a tractor carrying the party flag and sugarcane as a mark of protest but were stopped by policemen. ''These things are symbols of agriculture. Cane prices have not been increased but the prices of diesel and petrol have been hiked several times,'' said a legislator when asked why he had come to the Vidhan Sabha on a tractor. Udayveer Singh, a member of legislative council, said issues are discussed inside the House while action is shown on the roads.

''The tractor is a symbol of the country's prosperity. The green revolution and increase in income of farmers happened because of tractors. To give the message that the SP is with the farmers and will fight for them, we decided to come to the Vidhan Sabha on a vehicle (tractor) that is identified with farming,'' he said.

The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly begins on Thursday with the address by the Governor. The state budget is scheduled to be tabled on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Reaction to Facebook blocking Australian news

The following are reactions from academics, politicians and NGOs after Facebook Inc blocked all Australian media content including official information on coronavirus, wildfires and other important services, in an escalating dispute over pa...

UP governor praises Adityanath government for steps taken to control coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday praised the steps taken by the Yogi Adityanath government for controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state.Addressing the joint sitting of the state legislature at the start of the Bu...

'Rail roko' call: Farmers assemble near rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana

Farmers on Thursday gathered near railway tracks at many places in Punjab and Haryana for the rail roko protest against the Centres new agri laws, with officials stopping trains at stations as a precautionary measure. The Samyukta Kisan Mor...

Third topmost globally, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 94 lakhs

With cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare workers and frontline workers against COVID-19 in the country crossing 94 lakhs, India has become the third topmost country globally with the highest cumulative vaccination numbers, after U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021