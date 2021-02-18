Left Menu

Security increased outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session

Security outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was increased ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-02-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 11:08 IST
Security increased outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session
Security beefed up outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Security outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was increased ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session on Thursday. Samajwadi Party workers and leaders protested against the state government outside the State Assembly today. The party workers reached the Vidhan Sabha on tractors with crops as a mark of protest against the three farm laws passed by the BJP government in the Center

The Budget Session will commence on Thursday with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both houses. State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is slated to present the budget at 11 am on Monday. The session will continue till March 10.

An all-party meeting was also called by Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Wednesday ahead of the budget presentation. He sought cooperation from the leaders for the smooth running of the budget session. He had informed that the budget will be paperless and the finance minister will read out the Budget paper from a tablet.

On February 16, COVID-19 tests of all MLAs and MLCs were conducted in view of the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

