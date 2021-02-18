Left Menu

Labourer killed in ropeway trolley accident in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:55 IST
A 32-year-old laborer has been killed after a ropeway trolley crashed into a tower and fell from a height of about 60 feet in Chhattisgarh'sRajnandgaon district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place around 7 pm on Wednesday when the goods trolley carrying the laborer was descending to the base of a hill, where Bamleshwari Devi temple is located, inDongargarh town after dropping iron rods for some construction work there, they said.

The deceased, identified as Gopi God, who was engaged in the construction work, had boarded the empty trolley while it was returning to the base of the hill, Dongargarh police station house officer Alexander Kiro said.

The trolley apparently got imbalanced, following which it hit a tower and fell on some rocks, he said.

The laborer received serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and a probe into the incident is underway, he added.

Dongargarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Avinash Bhoi said the trolley was being used for transporting construction material and was not meant to ferry people.

A probe is being conducted to find out how the laborer was allowed to get into the trolley, he said.

Meanwhile, the victim's family members and other workers staged a dharna outside the temple trust's office, demanding compensation for his death.

The 1,300-metre-long ropeway where the accident took place was inaugurated in March last year for ferrying devotees to the Bamleshwari Devi temple in cable cars.

The temple lies on a hilltop at a height of about1,600 feet. Devotees can also reach the shrine by climbing around 1,000 small steps located there.

