J-K: Foreign envoys meet LG Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Jammu

On the second day of their visit to the Union Territory, the group of 24 foreign envoys on Thursday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Jammu. The diplomats also met the Chief Justice of J-K High Court, Pankaj Mittal and were briefed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar about the various programmes including community engagements and counter-radicalisation.

"Community engagements, counter-radicalisation, the police initiatives in sports, employment opportunities, counselling, and community bond schemes for potential terrorist recruits, "Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag, Sandeep Chaudhary told a group of foreign missions on the second day of their visit to the Union Territory. "How police dealt with challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining a balance between addressing people's problems and enforcing COVID-19 restrictions," Superintendent of Police (SP) East Srinagar, Sheema Nabi, who hails from Kashmir, briefed the delegation on the second day of their visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) reached out to local people, addressed their issues, and got their cooperation. Human touch and outreach helped the JKP to deal with unprecedented challenges," Nabi added. The briefing also discussed the issues like 72 surrenders in 2020, infiltration from Line of Control (LOC) and support of Pakistan Army in helping infiltration, harbouring terrorists, training camps, seized weapons supplied by Pakistan, killing of moderate Kashmir voices by terrorists, the sources said.

As per the sources, other issues discussed in the meeting were Post 370 - no loss of life in Special Forces' actions, marked reduction in stone pelting, peacefully conducted District Development Council (DDC) elections, initiatives of citizen connect, and outreach to the public, 44 Army goodwill schools having 10,000 students in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, assistance to the population of far-flung areas, glimpses of tourism, culture, and achievements of Kashmiri people. On Wednesday, the delegation had interacted with representatives of civil society and the government in Srinagar.

Foreign diplomats from Chile, Brazil, Cuba, Bolivia, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Bangladesh, Malawi, Eritrea, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and the European Union are on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The latest visit of foreign envoys comes in the backdrop of District Development Council polls, which saw huge participation and restoration of 4G mobile internet in the entire region after 18 months, which many see as a return of full normalcy in the Union Territory.

This is the first visit by foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two batches of foreign diplomats had earlier visited Jammu and Kashmir in January and February last year after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. (ANI)

