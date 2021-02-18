Kremlin says European court's call to free Navalny is unacceptable meddling

Kremlin says European court's call to free Navalny is unacceptable meddlingReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:39 IST
The Kremlin said on Thursday that a call by the European Court of Human Rights for Russia to free jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny amounted to meddling in its internal affairs and that Moscow viewed that as unacceptable.
The Strasbourg-based court ruled on Wednesday that Russia should immediately free Navalny, whose arrest and jailing sparked anti-Kremlin protests in cities across Russia.
