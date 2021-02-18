Left Menu

BRIEF-Nigeria Approves Use Of Astrazeneca/Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine - Drug Regulator

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

NAFDAC:

* NIGERIA APPROVES USE OF ASTRAZENECA/OXFORD COVID-19 VACCINE - DRUG REGULATOR Source : https://bit.ly/3axvJEq

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

