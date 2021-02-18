Left Menu

US reporter held by al-Qaida-linked group in Syria released

An American journalist, living in northwestern Syria for nearly a decade, has been released, six months after he was captured by an al-Qaida-linked militant group, Syrian opposition media reported.Bilal Abdul Kareem, a native of Mount Vernon, N.Y., has been living in the rebel-held Syrian northwest since 2012, reporting on the Syrian government military campaigns against areas in opposition hands.He had been detained last August, following a report he did about torture in the prisons of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the al-Qaida-linked group that dominates the area.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:52 IST
US reporter held by al-Qaida-linked group in Syria released

An American journalist, living in northwestern Syria for nearly a decade, has been released, six months after he was captured by an al-Qaida-linked militant group, Syrian opposition media reported.

Bilal Abdul Kareem, a native of Mount Vernon, N.Y., has been living in the rebel-held Syrian northwest since 2012, reporting on the Syrian government military campaigns against areas in opposition hands.

He had been detained last August, following a report he did about torture in the prisons of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the al-Qaida-linked group that dominates the area. Local prominent figures had appealed to the militants to release him.

Abdul Kareem had reported and collaborated with Western news outlets, which had largely stayed out of the war-torn country after a spat of kidnapping. He later set up his own news network, On The Ground News.

The U.S. State Department designated Hayat Tahrir al-Sham a terrorist groups in 2018 despite its move to publicly disassociate itself from al-Qaida the previous year. Rights groups and the U.N.-backed Commission of Inquiry have accused the group of detaining and torturing civilians and those who documented the group's abuse of Syrian protesters, journalists and women.

Syrian opposition news outlets and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Abdul Kareem's release on Wednesday. The Observatory said local mediation secured his release after a tribunal set up and run by the al-Qaida-linked group had sentenced him.

Abdul Kareem could not immediately be reached for comment. A statement by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham confirmed he was released because of mediation and said Abdul Kareem had been detained because of spreading false news, working with groups that undermine security and incite against authorities in the opposition-controlled areas.

Photographs of Abdul Kareem were shared online after his release, in which he appeared to have lost some weight. His wife gave birth to a daughter in January while he was held by the militant group. He was allowed to see his family twice during his six months in captivity.

Abdul Kareem has spent years covering the Middle East. Born Darrell Lamont Phelps, he converted to Islam, studied Arabic in Egypt and travelled to Libya to cover the conflict there. He arrived in Syria in 2012. He had interviewed Syrian rebels and jihadi groups, developing a reputation as a sympathiser.

He survived a number of airstrikes in Syria, prompting him to file a lawsuit against the US government, demanding to know whether he was on a “kill list.” In January, a federal court dismissed his case on the grounds that he did not have standing to bring the claim.

Reprieve, the U.K.-based legal rights group that represented him in the U.S. case, also reported his release.

“Bilal's release is welcome news, and his quest for justice in the US courts continues,” said Jennifer Gibson, who leads Reprieve's work on the case.

In 2019, he was wounded by shrapnel when he and a Sky News crew came under fire from a Syrian government tank shell, an incident that was caught on camera.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Big on ideas, short on cash: Modern slavery fund seeks to transform global fight

As the new chief executive of the four-year-old Global Fund to End Modern Slavery GFEMS, Alex Thier has an ambitious goal - raise enough money to make human trafficking unprofitable. Hailed as a disruptive innovator at its birth - with back...

IPL 2021 Auction: Daniel Christian goes to RCB, KKR bag Harbhajan for Rs 2 cr

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders KKR in the mini-auction of the Indian Premier League IPL. Harbhajan went unsold earlier in the auction but was finally bought by KKR for his base price of Rs 2 c...

Poland's opposition loosens abortion stance to please younger voters

Polands main opposition party called on Thursday for changes in the law to allow pregnancies to be terminated on demand, in a substantial policy shift amid growing strife over abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation. However while the...

Lopez Obrador says Mexico will not retaliate over Texas's gas export ban

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said there was no retaliation over Texas governors order to ban out-of-state natural gas supplies amid biting power shortages, saying there was an emergency in Texas.Lopez Obrador sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021