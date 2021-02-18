UK's MailOnline says: We're astonished by Facebook move, hope Australia stands firm

MailOnline, one of world's most popular news websites, said on Thursday that it was astonished by Facebook's move to block all media content in Australia and that it hoped politicians there stood firm.

"So much for Facebook’s commitment to free speech," a MailOnline spokesman said. "We are astonished by this inflammatory move which is a blatant and clumsy attempt to try and intimidate the Australian government into watering down the provisions of the ACCC code."

"We trust Canberra’s politicians stand firm and call Facebook’s bluff by passing the legislation unchanged and enforce it to the letter of the law," the spokesman said.

