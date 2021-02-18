Left Menu

Two of five LS members from J&K attend meeting of delimitation panel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:21 IST
Two of five LS members from J&K attend meeting of delimitation panel

Two associate members from Jammu and Kashmir told the Delimitation Commission on Thursday that special attention be given to the difficult terrain while carrying out the delimitation exercise in the Union Territory.

The commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, met here to seek suggestions from the associate members on the process of delimitation of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lok Sabha speaker had last year named Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Jugal Kishore Sharma and Union minister Jitendra Singh as the panel's associate members from Jammu and Kashmir.

Associate members are lawmakers from their respective states who assist the delimitation panel in redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies.

An official statement said while the commission had given written intimation to all five associated members on February 5, only Singh and Sharma attended Thursday's meeting.

The two associate members appreciated the commission's efforts and suggested that delimitation of constituencies should be, as far as practicable, for geographically compact areas, the statement said.

They said while delimiting the constituencies, regard should be given to physical features, the existing boundaries of the administrative units, facilities of communication and public convenience.

They also suggested to the panel to give special attention to the difficult terrain while carrying out the delimitation exercise in the Union Territory.

Set up last year, the commission will delimit the constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, and those of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland in accordance with the provisions of the Delimitation Act, 2002.

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is an ex-officio member of the delimitation panel.

Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory with provisions for a legislature. At present, it is under central rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tomar in poll-bound Assam; says centre is still willing to talk to farmers on agri laws

Union Agriculture MinisterNarendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the Centre is stillwilling to talk to the farmers protesting against the threefarm laws.Addressing a press conference here, he said PrimeMinister Narendra Modi has said in Parl...

Facebook 'unfriends' Australia: global uproar as news pages go dark

Facebook faced a worldwide backlash from publishers and politicians on Thursday after blocking news feeds in Australia in a surprise escalation of a dispute with the government over a law to require it to share revenue from news. Facebook w...

Lopez Obrador says Mexico will not retaliate over Texas's gas export ban

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said there was no retaliation over Texas governors order to ban out-of-state natural gas supplies amid biting power shortages, saying there was an emergency in Texas.Lopez Obrador sa...

Iran is playing with fire, Germany warns

Irans latest moves jeopardize a return of the United States to the nuclear deal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Thursday. The more pressure is applied, the more difficult it gets to find a political solution, Maas said.Talks a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021