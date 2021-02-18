Youth Congress leader shot dead in Punjab's Faridkot

Youth Congress leader shot dead in Punjab's FaridkotPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:02 IST
A 34-year-old youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar was allegedly shot dead in Punjab's Faridkot on Thursday evening, said police.
Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men fired around 12 shots at Bhullar near Jublee Chowk in Faridkot district, a police official said over the phone.
He later died at a hospital, the official said.
Bhullar was the president of the Faridkot district Youth Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
