Youth Congress leader shot dead in Punjab's Faridkot

A 34-year-old youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar was allegedly shot dead in Punjab's Faridkot on Thursday evening, said police.

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men fired around 12 shots at Bhullar near Jublee Chowk in Faridkot district, a police official said over the phone.

He later died at a hospital, the official said.

Bhullar was the president of the Faridkot district Youth Congress.

