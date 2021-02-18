Left Menu

PM Modi to chair 6th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on February 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on February 20 via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on February 20 via video conferencing. "The agenda of the meeting includes deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level and health and nutrition," read a press release by Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

The meeting is set to take place at 10:30 am on Saturday. The Governing Council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues. It comprises of PM Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs), with Legislatures and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs.

The sixth meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT. This time, other UTs headed by administrators have also been invited to join. The meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the Governing Council, Union Ministers, Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Members and CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, and other senior officials of the Government of India. (ANI)

