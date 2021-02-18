3 Neeraj Bawana gang members held for demanding Rs 1 cr from businessman

Three members of the Neeraj Bawania gang were arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore from a businessman as protection money, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Vivek Dabas alias Rahul (23), a resident of Sultanpur Dabas village and Himanshu (20) and Ravi Dalala (25), both residents of Hiran Kudna village, they said. On February 2, Jafapur Kalan police station received information that some unidentified men had fired outside a shop, police said. Tarun, who was the complainant and runs a spare parts shop, said two men came to his shop and assaulted him. They also demanded protection money. He alleged that a few days back, he had also got a slip asking him to pay Rs 1 crore, a senior police officer said. On December 4 last year, Begumpur police station also received information that a person had got gunshot injury in Rohini's Sector-24, they said. Police reached at the spot and found two people with gunshot injuries. One of them, Yovin, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, while the other man named Sachin received treatment, the officer said. ''Police got a tip-off on that Vivek, involved in the murder case, would come with his associates at a place in Najafgarh. Thereafter, a trap was laid and three people were nabbed,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. Interrogation revealed that the accused, all members of the Neeraj Bawana gang, were planning a double murder to establish their clout. Vivek is a sharp shooter of the gang and the other two accused provide logistical and other support, police said. Vivek along with his two other associates, had demanded Rs 1 crore from the businessman after they were told to do so by Sunny Issapur and Naveen Bali, the DCP said. He was also involved in the murder which took place in December 2020 in Begumpur area along with three other associates. Bali had directed him to kill three members of a rival gang to establish their clout in the area, police said. Two sophisticated pistols, four live rounds and one stolen motorcycle were recovered from their possession, police added.

