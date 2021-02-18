Woman head constable suspended in Tripura for alleged involvement in drug racket

A woman head constable ofTripura Police has been suspended for her alleged involvementin drug smuggling racket, a senior police officer said.

After receiving information from many reliablesources, the head constable was suspended and detained onWednesday for her alleged involvement in a drug network,Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Law and Order,Subrata Chakraborty said.

''She has been placed under suspension for conductingfair inquiry. She is being interrogated in connection with thecase,'' the police officer said.

A local television channel had aired her purportedtelephonic conversation with a drug smuggler about purchasing,stockpiling and selling of cannabis.

The Biplab Kumar Deb led BJP-IPFT government, whichcame to power in 2018 in Tripura, has anounced zero tolerancetowards drug menace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)