Five Naxals held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five Naxals, two of themallegedly involved in the killing of a policeman last year,were arrested on Thursday in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hitBijapur district, police said.

The rebels were apprehended from a forest near Darbhavillage when a joint team of police's District Reserve Guardand District Force was out on a combing operation, an officialsaid.

Those held were identified as Sannu Kovasi (25), DulgoSodhi (21), Kamlu Madvi (31), Sadhu Ram Madvi (26) and MasoRam Aatram (31).

All were active members of the Jan-militia of Maoists,he said.

Sadhu Madvi and Maso Atram were allegedly involved inthe killing of an assistant constable at a weekly market inKutru area last August, the official said.

The arrested men were also involved in torching of aJCB machine engaged in laying of optical fiber cable onNaimed-Kutru road in December, he said.

