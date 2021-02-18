U.N. Yemen envoy says Houthi assault on Marib 'must stop'Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:41 IST
U.N. Yemen mediator Martin Griffiths on Thursday called for a stop to an offensive by the Houthi movement on the government-held city of Marib, warning that "the quest for territorial gain by force threatens all of the prospects of the peace process."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
