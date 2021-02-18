Maha: Thane man bludgeons wife to death; kills self

A 29-year-old man allegedlybludgeoned his wife to death and later committed suicide byhanging himself at his home in Maharashtras Thane city,police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Indira Nagar localityof the city, where Akash Samukhrao allegedly bludgeoned hiswife Ashwini to death with a hammer in the intervening nightof Tuesday and Wednesday, senior inspector V A Shinde ofSrinagar police station said.

The man later also hanged himself from the ceiling ofthe house, the official said.

The couple, who had gotten married recently, used toquarrel frequently over domestic issues, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the man's father, acase of murder was registered in this regard, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)