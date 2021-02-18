Left Menu

Manipur media houses to resume functioning from Friday

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:16 IST
After being in suspension sinceFebruary 13 following a grenade attack at the office of alocal daily, newspapers will be published and news will bebroadcast via cable again in Manipur from Friday, anorganisation of journalists said.

All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) andEditor's Guild Manipur (EGM) held a joint meeting on Thursdayand decided to resume normal functioning.

The two organisations also said as no outfit claimedresponsibility or provided explanation for the attack,according to a statement issued by AMWJU.

Newspaper publication and cable news broadcast havebeen suspended in the state to protest against the attack onthe office of Imphal-based ''Poknapham'' and its sisterpublication ''The People's Chronicle''.

CCTV footage showed a woman riding a two-wheelerstopping in front of the office and lobbing the grenade insidethe office at around 6.30 pm on Saturday. However, the grenadedid not explode.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh earlier said that a four-member Special Investigation Team headed by the Imphal Westdistrict superintendent of police would probe the incident.

